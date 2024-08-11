Three Soldiers, Four Terrorists Killed In Fire Exchanges In NW Pakistan
Date
8/11/2024 3:09:38 AM
ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (NNN-APP) – At least three soldiers and four terrorists were killed, in fire exchanges on Friday, in Khyber district of Pakistan's north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Pakistani military, said.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement that, the fire exchanges took place between security forces and terrorists at three different locations in the Tirah Valley area of the Khyber district.
“During the intense fire exchanges, three brave sons of the soil, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom,” added the military.
The ISPR said that, the security personnel are conducting clearance operations to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism.– NNN-APP
