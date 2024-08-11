Evocus Black Alkaline Water Now in 250+ HoReCa Outlets Across India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) New Delhi, India 8th August, 2024: In the competitive landscape of health and wellness beverages, black alkaline water is making significant inroads, particularly in the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant and Café) sector. Known for its distinctive color and unique health benefits, this innovative product from Evocus is gaining traction among top-tier hospitality brands.

Evocus has been strategic in its partnership, collaborating with renowned hotel chains such as Marriott, Radisson, Taj, Hyatt, and Accor. The brand has also formed alliances with prominent hospitality groups like Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality (Owns popular restaurant brands like Social, Smoke House Deli, and Salt Water Café) and Speciality Restaurants (Mainland China, Oh! Calcutta, Sigree, and Asia Kitchen). These collaborations have enhanced the product’s market presence, making it available in over 250 properties. Furthermore, Evocus is exploring potential tie-ins with large cafes and airlines, aiming to expand its reach and visibility across diverse consumer segments.

Mr. Aakash Vaghela, Founder and Managing Director of Evocus Black Alkaline Water, said, “Our strategic partnerships have been crucial in establishing Evocus as a trusted name in the health and wellness industry. By aligning with esteemed hospitality groups and exploring new avenues, we are making our unique product more accessible to a broader audience, ensuring that more people can experience the benefits of black alkaline water.”

The rise of black alkaline water is not just limited to the hospitality sector. Celebrities have also embraced this trend, making it staple in their health and wellness routines. Notable personalities like Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Badshah, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kajal Aggarwal, Karan Johar, Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra, Arshdeep Singh, and Orry have been spotted with black alkaline water, further boosting its popularity.

The popularity of black alkaline water among celebrities and its strategic positioning in the HoReCa sector highlight its potential as a functional beverage. Clinical research supports its benefits, showing that black alkaline water can enhance hydration, reduce exercise –induced fatigue, maintain gut health, and aid in detoxification. These attributes make it an ideal choice for those leading active lifestyles.

As health and fitness continue to be a priority, the demand for functional beverages like black alkaline water is expected to rise. Its unique properties, including enhanced hydration and fatigue reduction, make it a valuable addition to the beverage market.





