Ambuja Kawach’s Water-Repellent Technology Ensures Unmatched Durability and Sustainability

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 8 August 2024: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, continues to lead the way in sustainable construction with its innovative product, Ambuja Kawach. This specially formulated water-repellent cement prevents all forms of seepage, making the structures more sustainable.

Developed with cutting-edge technology, including highly reactive clinker and hydrophobic grinding aid, Ambuja Kawach ensures superior strength and moisture resistance. Since its launch in 2020, it has been a preferred choice for individual home builders (IHBs). Ambuja Kawach provides exceptional shielding against water seepage and chemical ingress, adding strength to structures built with it. The product can be used to build all elements of a structure, from the foundation to the roof — walls and slabs included.



Ambuja Kawach sets a high standard in eco-friendly construction with a carbon footprint 33% lower than ordinary Portland cement (OPC), significantly contributing to lower CO2 emissions. As a blended cement, it uses less resources while providing enhanced durability and longevity.



Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, said, "In our relentless pursuit of innovation and sustainability, we have always ensured that Ambuja Cements’ quality products cater to the diverse needs of our customers and help create sustainable structures. Our products including Ambuja Kawach help in producing stronger and denser concrete that protects against water seepage. Aligning with our sustainability goals, it also ensures a greener future for our country.”

Ambuja Kawach has earned international recognition as an efficient Green Building Solution by ‘The Solar Impulse Foundation’ and is listed in GRIHA’s Green Product Catalogue, a national green rating system developed by the Government of India.





