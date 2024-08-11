First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On Giorgi Meshvildishvili's Olympic Bronze
Date
8/11/2024 3:07:01 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban
Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram account
celebrating Hasrat Jafarov's Olympic bronze,
Azernews reports.
to be updated...
MENAFN11082024000195011045ID1108541019
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.