Kremlin Tries To Downplay Scale Of Events In Kursk Region - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kremlin may have decided to declare a "counter-terrorist operation" rather than martial law in Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions to downplay the scale of the invasion of Kursk region and prevent panic or a negative reaction within the country.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts suggest that this indicates the Kremlin's reluctance to adopt more radical measures in response to the situation.

The Russian opposition outlet Verstka reported that a source close to the Defence Committee of the Russian Federation Council said that the Russian presidential administration had recommended that Russian MPs and senators not comment on the events in Kursk region "until a special order" or discuss them as briefly as possible and refer only to official statements.

Russian military bloggers suggested that the Kremlin should officially declare war on Ukraine and criticised the Kremlin for not declaring martial law instead of an anti-terrorist operation.

The declaration of martial law, in particular, would have allowed the Russian authorities to take more radical measures, such as banning rallies and demonstrations, imposing curfews and organising the production of defence products for the military.

Russian President Putin has refrained from officially declaring a state of war, has repeatedly demonstrated his unwillingness to fully put Russian society on a military footing, and has refused to call for general mobilisation to prevent internal discontent that could threaten the stability of his regime.

ISW suggested that Putin may have appointed FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov to lead the counter-terrorism operation because he had previously proven himself to be an "effective manager during crises" that threatened Russia's internal stability and the Kremlin regime.

According to the Institute's analysts, the complex management system of the FSB's anti-terrorist operation under Bortnikov's leadership could reduce the effectiveness of Russia's response to the Ukrainian operation.

As Ukrinform reported, on 6 August, Russian telegram channels began posting about the fighting in the border area with reference to pro-war publics. It was also noted that the Ukrainian military had allegedly entered the territory of the Kursk region.

The Ukrainian military did not make any official statements on this matter.