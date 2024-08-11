Oman Welcomes Joint Statement From Qatar, Egypt And US On Gaza Ceasefire
QNA
Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman welcomed the joint statement issued by Amir H H sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and US President Joe Biden, regarding the necessity of completing the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and releasing prisoners and hostages, and the call to resume negotiations on August 15 in Doha or Cairo, appreciating the ongoing efforts being made to reach this agreement.
The Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed, in a statement today, the Sultanate of Omans position on the importance of adhering to what was agreed upon and implementing it without any delay, calling on all parties to resume the urgent negotiations referred to in the statement; with the aim of achieving the desired results and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.
