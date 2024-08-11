Australia's Governor-General Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador
Canberra: Governor-General of Australia H E Sam Mostyn on Thursday received the credentials of H E Ali bin Saad Al Hajri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Australia.
The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of Amir H H sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the Governor-General of Australia, and His Highnesss wishes for her good health and happiness, and for the government and people of Australia continued progress and prosperity. For her part, the Governor-General of Australia entrusted the Ambassador with her greetings to H H the Amir, wishing him good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress and development.
