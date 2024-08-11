Al Jazeera Institute To Launch New Course In October
Date
8/11/2024
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
DOHA: Al Jazeera media Institute is poised to launch its Enterprise Digital Communication training course in October at the Institute's headquarters during the morning shift.
Since effective online communication becomes a critical and crucial factor in building a company's brand, interacting with stakeholders and achieving business goals, the Institute designs this course to help trainees acquire deep and strong understanding of enterprise digital communication, content creation practical skills, understanding social media strategy and measuring digital success.
Where trainees will be able to develop and implement effective digital communication strategies that align with their company goals and enhance its online presence.
This course aims to enhance skills of trainees in the field of digital communication and provide them with real and practical knowledge necessary for institution success in digital age. To enroll in this course, a high school diploma or its equivalent is required in addition to previous experience in digital field.
