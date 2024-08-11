Algeria Welcomes Statement By Leaders Of Qatar, Egypt, US On Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: Algeria welcomed the joint statement issued by the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and the United States of America on the need to complete the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, release prisoners and detainees, and call for the resumption of negotiations on August 15 in Doha or Cairo.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Algerian Foreign affirmed its support for all efforts aimed at ensuring the effective and urgent implementation of Security Council No. 2735 issued on June 10, calling for the activation of an immediate, permanent and lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and in particular the joint statement agreed upon for this purpose by the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and the United States of America.

Algeria also affirmed its full and absolute adherence to this resolution, especially in light of the current context and the intensification of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the systematic efforts by the Israeli occupation to escalate on multiple fronts and directions in the region.

Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, and US President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a joint statement, stressing that it is time to immediately end the long-standing suffering of the people of the Gaza Strip, as well as the hostages and their families, and to conclude a ceasefire agreement and release the hostages and detainees, noting that they and their teams have been working hard for several months to reach a framework agreement, which is now on the table and all that is missing is the completion of the implementation details.

The three leaders also expressed their readiness as mediators, if necessary, to put forward a settlement proposal for the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties, noting their call on the two sides to resume urgent talks on Thursday, August 15, in (Doha or Cairo) to close all remaining gaps and begin implementing the agreement without any delay.