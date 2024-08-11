Breaking the Gender Barriers IIHMR University’s Intake Recorded 58% Female Enrollment

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Jaipur, 9th August 2024: IIHMR University proudly inaugurated the new batch of students of MBA programmes, namely MBA (Hospital and Health Management), MBA (Pharmaceutical Management), MBA (Development Management) and MBA (Healthcare Analytics) for 2024-26 with a grand ceremony held at the university campus. MBA (Healthcare Analytics) is a new programme commencing this year. The event marked the beginning of an exciting academic journey for the cohort of 400 students, filled with opportunities for learning, growth, and professional development.

Breaking gender barriers this year’s intake recorded 58% female students’ enrolment, highlighting the university’s focus on gender diversity. Additionally, students who opted for MBA programmes come from varied backgrounds, including Medical, Dental, Health, Commerce, Science, and Arts.

Dr. P.R. Sodani, President of IIHMR University, welcoming the new batch with an inspiring address, shared, “It's a great moment for all of us to welcome the new students to start their academic and professional journey with us. Dr. Sodani thanked all the newly joined students for their decision to join IIHMR University for their professional journey. Dr Sodani said the newly joined students will be on a transformative journey for the next two years. Dr. Sodani shared the IIHMR legacy of 40 years in Health Management Research. He emphasised the contribution of IIHMR University to strengthening the country's health systems. He appreciated the role of alumni for their significant contributions to the industry. He further emphasised that the course curriculum of all MBA programs is enriched every year with new knowledge gained through evidence-based research. Dr. Sodani said that a five-day Orientation Programme for the Students will be followed for August 5-9, 2024, to orient the students about the various activities and code of conduct of the university.



Dr. Purav Gandhi, Founder & CEO, Healthark Insights, provided vital tips for becoming a capable leader, “So now you're going to work for an industry which will always be there, which will keep growing, which will be vibrant. The idea of our government is that by 2047, in the complete hundred years of our independence, India will not just be India; it will be Viksit Bharat and will be the largest economy in the world. And this room is filled with people who are going to do that work.” He further advised the students, “Develop deep knowledge, be the best at your art, develop great habits, be technology savvy, focus on building your reputation, have your purpose, be persistent with the problems and have the belief.”

Mr Vishnu Mohan Jha, the Vice-Chairman, ASSOCHAM Rajasthan, said, “A year has 365 days, and two years is a long time, and it can truly transform a human being. Academics are there, but besides that, develop yourself as an individual. As you step into the roles of future leaders, remember that your work will not only influence institutions, but you will also join with all the civic lives of countless people. Approach each challenge with a problem-solving mindset. Prioritize ethical decision-making. Because healthcare is a very sensitive area, it impacts people's lives, and everybody must work together to bring up the reputation of the entire business.”

Remembering his time as a student at IIHMR University, Mr Sidharth Dutta, an esteemed Alumni and Partner, Ernst & Young LLP, said, “I think it was 2001, August, same time I was sitting that side. And you know, it's a journey of almost 20 years. I congratulate you all for joining this great institute. From an overall perspective, my suggestion to you is to set your goal and focus on technology. This institute has 4000 alumni members, and with such a strong alumni network, and a strong faculty base and the quality of education, jobs will not be a problem at all. I wish you all the best for your future.”





