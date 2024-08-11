Where Is Tungabhadra Dam? 7 Unique Things To Know About This Dam

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Tungabhadra Dam is located on the Tungabhadra River, which is a tributary of the Krishna River. It straddles the border between the Indian states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Here are 7 unique things to know about this dam

Constructed in 1950s, Tungabhadra Dam was built to support irrigation, hydroelectric power production. It plays crucial role in the agricultural economy of the region

The dam features concrete structure with length of approximately 2,500 meters (8,200 feet) and a height of 49 meters (161 feet). Its engineering reflects a blend of functionality

The Tungabhadra Dam has a hydroelectric power station that generates electricity for both Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, contributing to the region's energy needs

The dam and its surrounding areas are popular tourist spots. The reservoir creates picturesque views, and the nearby gardens and parks offer recreational activities for visitors

The dam's primary purpose is to facilitate irrigation in region. Its reservoir supports agriculture by providing a steady water supply to vast farmlands, crucial for local economy

The creation of the dam has led to significant changes in the local ecosystem. It has affected the flow of the river and the habitats of various flora and fauna in the region

The Tungabhadra Dam area is rich in cultural heritage. It is close to historical sites such as Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its ancient temples and ruins