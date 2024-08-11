Energy Storage Shows Its Prowess In Haining

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHINA, August 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At 17:00 on August 6th, Yan Yifan, a staff member of State Grid Zhejiang Haining Power Company, issued an instruction through the integrated digital intelligence of source-grid-load-storage. Immediately, 77 user-side energy storage power stations uniformly participated in the power grid regulation and discharged electricity, reducing the power supply load of the power grid by 109,500 kilowatts, accounting for 3.7% of the total electricity consumption load of Haining society, strongly supporting the power supply during the evening peak hours in Haining City.



"The electricity consumption load has been high these days, and energy storage has played a significant role!" Yan Yifan, while monitoring the operating conditions of each energy storage power station in real time on the platform, told reporters, "For example, Jinko Energy Storage this time dispatched 10 megawatts/20 megawatt-hours of electrochemical energy storage to participate in the power grid peak shaving. Through the new power system, a load dispatching plan is generated with one click, thereby alleviating the pressure of ensuring power supply during peak load."

In June this year, the People's Government of Haining City issued the "Notice of the General Office of the People's Government of Haining City on Printing and Distributing the Special Plan and Supporting Policies for Power Supply Guarantee and Load Management in Haining City during Peak Summer (Winter) in 2024", further improving the price compensation mechanism for energy storage applications in industrial enterprises and mobilizing the enthusiasm of user-side energy storage to participate in the power grid peak shaving.

Under the policy incentives, the installed capacity of user-side energy storage power stations continues to grow. As of the end of July this year, the installed capacity of energy storage in Haining City reached 135,900 kilowatts/304,600 kilowatt-hours, a year-on-year increase of 93%.

"User-side energy storage equipment stores electricity during low electricity prices or when photovoltaic power generation is abundant, and discharges during peak electricity prices. While assisting the power grid in peak shaving, it reduces costs and increases efficiency for enterprises. For example, since its commissioning in January 2024, the photovoltaic and energy storage equipment of Zhejiang Lidu New Materials Co., Ltd. has cumulatively saved the enterprise more than 2.2 million yuan in electricity costs," said Zhong Jiewen, deputy director of the marketing department of State Grid Haining Power Supply Company.

At present, it is a critical period for meeting the peak summer load. By using big data to analyze the load characteristics of industrial users, State Grid Haining Power Supply Company has identified 472 potential users of user-side energy storage. Among them, 58 have been completed this year, with a total connected capacity of 20,700 kilowatts. 28 user-side energy storage projects are being promoted, with a total planned capacity of 23,500 kilowatts and 150,000 kilowatt-hours. A resource pool is about to be formed to achieve precise load management and ensure the stable operation of the power grid. (Zhang Jiaqi)

