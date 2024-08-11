Tracy Markley Releases New Children's Book Rhyming Riley: The Dog That Rhymes All the Time

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) From paws to rhymes, follow Riley’s playful journey that will charm children and parents alike!



Tracy Markley, an award-winning personal trainer and acclaimed author, is pleased to announce the release of her latest children’s book, Rhyming Riley: The Dog That Rhymes All the Time.



Rhyming Riley brings to life the charming adventures of a dog who loves to speak in rhymes. Inspired by the real-life Riley, a lovable dog who found his forever home with Markley, the book is a heartwarming tribute to their special bond. Through playful and silly rhymes, Riley shares his story with young readers, spreading joy and laughter with every turn of the page.



The book is beautifully illustrated with vibrant, colorful images that will captivate children and spark their imaginations. Each page is filled with Riley's doggy humor and the warmth of his friendship, making it a perfect read for kids who love fun and engaging stories.



About the Author

Tracy L. Markley is a personal trainer, educator, and author with a remarkable career spanning since 1994. Recognized as one of America’s Top Fitness Educators by the National Fitness Hall of Fame, Tracy has received numerous accolades, including the 2021 IDEA World Personal Trainer of the Year award. She is a certified fitness specialist and a Reiki Master-Teacher, among many other certifications.



In addition to her fitness career, Tracy is a celebrated author of thirteen books, including her inspirational 2017 publication, The Stroke of an Artist: The Journey of a Fitness Trainer and a Stroke Survivor. Her books and educational courses have helped countless individuals in stroke recovery and fall prevention.





