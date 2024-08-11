Tamils For Harris Welcomes The Selection Of Tim Walz As Vice Presidential Candidate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tamils for Harris celebrate the selection of Tim Walz, bringing renewed hope and joy with his compassionate leadership and dedication to justice.

- Director, Tamils for HarrisNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The members of Tamils for Harris, wholeheartedly welcome the selection of Tim Walz as the Vice Presidential candidate. His extensive and diverse background as a teacher, coach, Congressman, military serviceman, and Governor demonstrates his readiness and ability to serve the people with dedication and integrity.Governor Walz's compassionate approach to leadership, especially his concern for the helpless, shows that he possesses the empathy and commitment necessary to address the pressing issues faced by marginalized communities. His track record indicates that he understands the gravity of humanitarian crises, and we are confident that he will advocate for the protection of Tamils in Sri Lanka, who continue to endure the horrors of genocide, oppression, and aggression.Tamils believe that Tim Walz, with his proven dedication to service and his compassionate thinking, is well-equipped to stand with the Tamil community in our struggle for justice and human rights. His leadership will be pivotal in bringing global attention to the plight of Tamils and ensuring that their voices are heard on the international stage.Tamils look forward to working closely with Vice President Harris and Governor Walz in advancing our shared commitment to justice, human rights, and the protection of vulnerable communities around the world.

