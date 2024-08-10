(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cardlytics, Inc. (“Cardlytics” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:CDLX) on behalf of Cardlytics stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Cardlytics has violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On August 7, 2024, Cardlytics announced its second quarter 2024 financial results, revealing a 9% year-over-year decrease in revenue to $69.6 million, alongside a 3% decline in adjusted contribution to $36.4 million. The Company also disclosed that Karim Temsamani stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and from the Board of Directors.

On this news, Cardlytics' stock price fell $3.94 per share, or 57.10%, to close at $2.96 per share on August 8, 2024.

