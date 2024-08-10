Mighty Dog Roofing Partners With Roofleadstoday Amid Liftout Capital's Strategic Acquisition Of Pay4leads, Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EXTON, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mighty Dog Roofing, a leading name in the roofing with over 100 franchises across the United States, is excited to announce its partnership with RoofLeadsToday, a premier lead generation for roofing contractors. This collaboration aims to enhance Mighty Dog Roofing's lead process, furthering its mission to deliver top-notch roofing solutions to nationwide.This partnership coincides with recent industry developments, notably Liftout Capital's acquisition of Pay4Leads, Inc., a performance marketing firm renowned for its expertise in lead generation. The acquisition, announced by Liftout Capital, represents a strategic move to expand Pay4Leads' successful model into new markets, including roofing, siding, and windows through RoofLeadsToday.Josh Skolnick, Owner and Founder of Mighty Dog Roofing, shared his excitement about the new partnership, stating,“Partnering with RoofLeadsToday represents a significant step forward for Mighty Dog Roofing. We have always prioritized delivering exceptional service to our clients, and this collaboration will enable us to reach more homeowners in need of our expertise.”Skolnick's optimism is supported by his prior success with Pay4Leads during his time with Monster Tree. He noted,“In my prior venture with Monster Tree, utilizing Pay4Leads was a game-changer. It substantially improved our lead generation and contributed to our growth. I am confident that RoofLeadsToday will offer similar, if not greater, benefits for Mighty Dog Roofing, helping us continue our tradition of excellence in the roofing industry.”The acquisition of Pay4Leads by Liftout Capital marks a significant milestone, with Pay4Leads now extending its services into the roofing sector under the RoofLeadsToday platform. This expansion reflects Pay4Leads' successful track record and their strategy of leveraging proven lead generation models to capture opportunities in high-growth markets. RoofLeadsToday will offer exclusive leads per zip code, ensuring highly targeted opportunities for partners. The initial success of this model has been substantial, setting a strong foundation for future growth.Liftout Capital's acquisition of Pay4Leads underscores the growing importance of strategic partnerships in the industry. Eric Wolf, Partner at Liftout Capital, commented,“We are excited to welcome Pay4Leads into the Liftout Capital family. We look forward to collaborating with Chris and Don Dowd to replicate their success from the tree care sector across multiple residential services verticals.”Chris Dowd, CEO of Pay4Leads, Inc., added,“This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Pay4Leads. With Liftout Capital's support, we are well-positioned to expand our reach and drive growth in new markets. The success of our initial partnerships and the upcoming launch with a major roofing franchise are testament to the potential of our new vertical.”For more information about Mighty Dog Roofing and its services, visit (/ ). To learn more about RoofLeadsToday, go to (/ )PresswireToday ( ) is the ultimate tool for businesses looking to make an impact in their local market. Whether you're a small business owner or a large corporation, Presswire Today's targeted press releases can help you establish your brand, generate leads, and achieve your marketing goals.

