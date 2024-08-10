Yangtze Optics Mexico Launches Accelerating Global Expansion Efforts

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LAGOS DE MORENO, Mexico – On August 8h, operations commenced at Yangtze Optics Mexico Cable S.A. de C.V. in Mexico's Jalisco State, marking the establishment of Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company's (YOFC) first production facility in the nation.

This development not only represents a significant phase in YOFC's international strategy but also positions the company to capitalize on the growing demand for telecommunications infrastructure in Mexico. The new facility will high-quality fiber optic cables and solutions to Mexico's telecommunications market, while creating hundreds of local jobs and stimulating both economic expansion and technological innovation.

As Latin America's second-largest economy with a rapidly expanding population, Mexico has experienced considerable growth in its optical communications sector, spurred by ongoing governmental investments and reforms. YOFC's move to increase its investments in Mexico and enhance market integration underlines its dedication to building a long-term presence in the region.

With Yangtze Optics Mexico now operational, the company is poised to enhance its service offerings directly to Mexican customers.

“We look forward to Yangtze Optics Mexico providing customers with the best solutions through its strong professional technology and high-quality product services, becoming the most trusted fiber optic cable supplier in the area,” stated ZHUANG Dan, executive director and president of YOFC.

YOFC holds a commanding position in the global market for fiber preforms, fibers, cables, and integrated solutions, backed by its cutting-edge technology, comprehensive lineup of optical communication products, and dedicated customer service. Since adopting an international expansion strategy in 2014, YOFC has set up additional manufacturing facilities in Indonesia, South Africa, Brazil, Poland, and now Mexico, reinforcing its global market presence. These facilities not only support YOFC's commitment to local market needs but also contribute to local industrial and economic development.

As it moves forward, YOFC continues to be guided by its mission of“Smart Link, Better Life,” with plans to further expand its global industrial footprint and support the expansion of network infrastructure worldwide.

