Kuwait Judo Team Win Four Medals At Asian Open Championships

KUWAIT, Aug 10 (KUNA) - Kuwait national judo team won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals on Saturday, the first day of the Asian Open Championship for Youth and Junior, being held in the Macau Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China.
The junior team player Abdullah Al-Daihani won the Gold medal above 90 kg weight class, and Khaled Al-Kandari won the silver medal in the under 60 kg weight class. In comparison, Sultan Al-Otaibi won the bronze medal in the under 50 kg weight class, and Hani Al-Shammari won the bronze medal in the under 73 kg weight class.
The treasurer of the Kuwait Judo Federation, Faisal Al-Hamad, said in a statement to KUNA that the national team players continued to provide the distinguished performance they showed in the West Asian Championship held in Jordan. (end)
