Algeria's Sedjati Wins Bronze Of Paris Olympic Men's 800M

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- The Algerian Djamel Sedjati claimed the bronze medal of the men's 800m race at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Saturday, finishing in 1:41.50. This is Algeria's third medal in the ongoing Olympics. Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi won gold, clearing at 1:41.19 while the Canadian Marco Arop came second at 1:41.20. (end) mo

