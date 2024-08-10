Aug 11 Or Aug 13? IOA Clarifies On CAS Decision Date For Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics Silver Medal Appeal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Court of Arbitration for (CAS) ad-hoc division will need additional time to deliberate on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal concerning her disqualification from the women's 50kg freestyle final at the Paris 2024. The decision is now expected to be announced on August 13.

Phogat, aged 29, was disqualified after being 100 grams overweight during Wednesday's weigh-in. The verdict on her appeal, which was initially set to be announced this evening, has been postponed.

In a confusing series of events, the Indian Olympic Association initially stated that the verdict would be available on Sunday. However, they later corrected this to confirm that the decision will be announced on August 13.

"The ad-hoc division of CAS has extended time for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee matter to give a decision till 6-00 p.m. on August 13, 2024," the IOA statement read.

"The reference to August 11 in the earlier communication sent by me was to the time given to all parties to present any additional documents before the Sole Arbitator," it added.

The body apologised for "the confusion and inconvenience caused".

The Games will wrap up on Sunday with a closing ceremony at Stade de France, the venue for track and field events.

On Friday, the CAS ad-hoc division, set up for dispute resolution during the Games, accepted Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification.

Phogat is seeking to be awarded a joint silver medal alongside Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez. Lopez, who lost to Phogat but advanced to the final after the Indian wrestler's disqualification, was defeated by American Sarah Hildebrandt, who claimed the gold medal.

Phogat's appeal was represented by eminent senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania.

Devastated by her disqualification, the world championships bronze medalist announced her retirement on social media.

United World Wrestling has made it clear that it will not make an exception for her at this time, though it may consider rule reforms in the future.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach shared a similar stance.

India concluded the Games with six medals: one silver and five bronze. Pistol shooter Manu Bhaker contributed two of the bronze medals, while Neeraj Chopra secured the only silver as the defending champion in men's javelin throw.