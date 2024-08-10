140 Crore Indians Will Receive Good News On Aug 13: Vinesh Phogat's Uncle Mahavir Phogat As CAS Defers Decision

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As the Court of Arbitration for (CAS) defers its decision on Vinesh Phogat's appeal against disqualification from Olympic till August 11, the wrestler's uncle, Mahavir Phogat, on Saturday said 140 crore people will receive good news on the 13th as he is confident that the decision will be in India's favour.

The August 11 decision will reportedly be made public only on August 13, two days after the conclusion of the Olympic games.

Talking to news agency PTI, Mahavir said, "I am confident that the decision will be in our favour, and the 140 crore people of India will receive a good news on August 13."

On Vinesh 's retirement, Mahavir said the family will try to convince her to take her decision back.

"Regarding Vinesh's decision to retire, our family will try to convince her to take back her decision and make her contest the 2028 Olympics," said Mahavir.

The ad-hoc division of the CAS will take another day before deciding on Vinesh's appeal against her disqualification from the women's 50kg free-style final of the Olympic Games.

The 29-year-old was disqualified for being 100gm overweight at the time on weigh-in on Wednesday. The much-anticipated verdict on her appeal was earlier due to be announced this evening.

"The ad-hoc division of CAS has extended time till 6pm on August 11, 2024, for the Sole Arbitrator Hon Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee to issue a decision," the Indian Olympic Association (IOA ) said in a statement.

"The reasoned order will be issued at a later date," it added.

According to news agency PTI citing an IOA source, the decision is likely to be made public only on August 13, two days after the conclusion of the Games in Paris.

