Pakistan Condemns Israeli Strike On Gaza School Shelter, Calls For International Action

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Pakistan's Prime Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned an Israeli on a school-turned-shelter for displaced Palestinians in Gaza City.

He described the attack, which reportedly killed more than 100 people, including women and children, as“an open aggression and barbarity which had no precedent in history.”

“Israel has crossed all limits in its open aggression,” said Sharif in a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office Wing.

Sharif called upon the international community, including the United Nations, to take“practical steps” to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression. He reiterated Pakistan's demand for holding the leadership of Israel and its armed forces accountable for the“genocide of Palestinians and war crimes.”

“Israel should be given strict punishment for its gruesome crimes,” Sharif said, stressing the need for the implementation of a verdict by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel.

The prime minister also reaffirmed Pakistan's“all-out moral and diplomatic support” to the Palestinian people. He prayed for those killed in the attack and expressed condolences to their families.

Earlier on Saturday, Palestinian officials reported that an Israeli airstrike on a school-turned-shelter for displaced Palestinians in Gaza City killed more than 100 people.