No Survivors In Brazilian Airliner Crash
Date
8/10/2024 3:15:13 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Everyone onboard the passenger plane that crashed near Sao Paulo
in Brazil was killed, the local G1 portal reported, citing
municipal officials from the city of Valinhos not far from the
crash site, Azernews reports, citingTASS.
Footage, published by local media outlets, shows that the plane
dropped not far from a residential building.
Earlier, G1 reported that a plane, presumably carrying 58
passengers and four crew members, designed to accommodate 68
people, crashed in the municipality of Vinhedo in the state of Sao
Paulo in the country's southeast. Brazilian President President
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared a minute of silence upon finding
out about the tragedy.
According to G1, first responders are already working on site
and Brazil's military police and civil defense services have been
dispatched.
Relatives of those onboard may use a special hotline to contact
local authorities.
MENAFN10082024000195011045ID1108540236
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.