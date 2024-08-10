Fulham And West Ham United Register Victories In Final Pre-Season Games

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Fulham and West Ham United, two clubs that have been making a flurry of signings ahead of the new season, ended their pre-season campaigns in style registering victories heading into the opening day weekend.

Fulham's pre-season campaign ended in victory, defeating Hoffenheim 2-0 in Germany in front of a crowd of more than 9,000. Alex Iwobi was the creator of both goals, laying on pristine passes for Emile Smith Rowe and Adama Traore in either half.

After a quiet start to the game, Fulham opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with a moment of real quality. Iwobi spotted the forward run of his teammate and chipped a perfect ball into his path, with Smith Rowe squeezing his shot between the legs of goalkeeper Oliver Baumann from a tight angle as the former Arsenal midfielder scored his second goal for the club in as many games.

Iwobi was at his creative best again for the second goal of the afternoon, driving forward before curling over a sublime diagonal pass for Adama to run onto. The winger showed good strength to hold off his man, and then the composure to pop the ball beyond the onrushing Baumann.

West Ham United retained the Betway Cup with a 6-5 penalty shootout victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday, after an entertaining 90 minutes finished level at 2-2.

Jarrod Bowen got the match off to a fantastic start as he scored the opener from a beautifully crafted Lucas Paquetá pass on six minutes. After largely bossing the opening 20 minutes, the Irons found themselves pegged back, as Mihailo was afforded space to bring the visitors level.

Paqueta was featuring in his first pre-season outing this summer and marked it with a beautifully lobbed finish after some fantastic play between him, Bowen and Michail Antonio on 34 minutes to restore the Hammers' lead.

In the second half, Celta Vigo again managed to pull themselves level, with Pablo Durán making the most of a ricochet in the box and slotting home to make it two-apiece.

In the penalty shootout, Cresswell, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Aguerd, Guilherme and Kilman all converted, with Duran firing high over the crossbar, meaning it was the Hammers who retained the Betway Cup in their final pre-season match before the 2024/25 season gets underway.

The 2024/25 Premier League season is just around the corner. Fulham will be playing their opening encounter against Manchester United at Old Trafford in what is the first game of the season. West Ham on the other hand will be hosting Aston Villa for their first game.