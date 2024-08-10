Ukraine's National Guard Posts Video Of Devastated Town Of Chasiv Yar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Guard showed a bird's eye view footage showing the ruins of once vibrant town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region after it was practically wiped out by Russian strikes and bombardments.

The was posted on social media, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"A video shot by our fighters from the NGU's 18th Brigade. This is what Chasiv Yar, a town near Sloviansk, looks like today. The town, which the enemy has been pummeling for a year after the great defense effort in Bakhmut," reads the caption to the video.

As the National Guard noted, every building in“Chasik”, as the Ukrainian military colloquially refers to the settlement, is proof of the inhuman nature of the enemy force.

"Every window is someone's life that's been ruined," the National Guard noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops have long been trying to seize the Kanal microdistrict in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.