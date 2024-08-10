Militants Attacked Nikopol District Over 15 Times During Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Dnipro region, Nikopol district was attacked by the Russian army more than fifteen times during the day.
The head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration, Sergey Lysak, reported this on Telegram .
"Nikopol region experienced more than a dozen attacks during the day. The aggressor used artillery and kamikaze drones. Nikopol , Myrivska, Marhanetska and Pokrovsk communities suffered," the head of the region wrote.
According to him, a private house caught fire, and five other people were beaten.
An apartment building, an outbuilding, an administrative building, an agricultural and utility company, and a medical facility were also damaged.
In addition, a car and a fire truck were smashed. However, no people were injured, the head of the RMA stated.
As reported, Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region is under constant shelling by Russian troops, terrorising civilians almost daily, destroying houses, businesses, energy, gas and other infrastructure facilities.
