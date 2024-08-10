Analyst: Ukraine's Operation In Kursk Region Shows Falsity Of Russia's 'Red Lines' Statements

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The effect and purpose of the Kursk operation may partly be to once again demonstrate the fallacy of the argument about Russia's "red lines".

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by Andreas Umland, an analyst at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs, Foreign Policy reports.

Umland noted that earlier in Washington, Berlin and the there were debates about the Kremlin's possible "red lines", the violation of which would lead to the outbreak of World War III and nuclear Armageddon. One of these lines was the transfer of the war to Russia with the use of Western weapons.

The analyst believes that this has already happened and that part of the effect and purpose of the Kursk operation may be to once again demonstrate the falsity of the argument about Russia's "red lines."

He stressed that the operation in the Kursk region demonstrates Ukraine's ability to be unexpected and exploit sudden breakthroughs, which Russia has been constantly failing at since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Umland wrote that Kyiv has not only changed the military narrative on the ground, but it may also be attempting to shift the narrative of the negotiations, from a land-for-peace deal to a land-for-land deal.

He also noted that this puts Putin in a difficult position, as losing control of parts of Russia is a huge embarrassment for the Kremlin. At the same time, the Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions that Putin wants to keep are also part of the "state territory" that he is obliged to defend.

The article says that the new Ukrainian strategy may provide an opportunity for doves in the Russian leadership - if they exist and have any influence on Putin - to argue that the annexations should be reversed to restore Russia's territorial integrity.

Umland concluded that as long as Ukraine is able to maintain control over the territories occupied by Russia, Putin will face strong pressure to bring them back under Moscow's control.

As Ukrinform reported, on 6 August, Russian telegram channels began posting about the fighting in the border area with reference to pro-war publics. It was also noted that the Ukrainian military had allegedly entered the territory of the Kursk region.

The Ukrainian military has not made any official statements on this matter.

