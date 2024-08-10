White House Wants To Better Understand Ukraine's Aims Regarding Events In Kursk Region Of Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States is in contact with the Ukrainian side regarding the events in the Kursk region of Russia to understand the goals and strategy of the operation.

John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator at the White House National Security Council, told reporters, Ukrinform reports.

"We're in touch with our Ukrainian counterparts, and we are working to gain a better understanding of what they're doing, what their goals are, what their strategy is," Kirby said.

At the same time, he refrained from giving a direct answer to a journalist's request to describe the situation in the Kursk region .

Kirby said that they are in contact with their Ukrainian counterparts and will refrain from describing what is happening on the ground in the Kursk region until the talks with Kyiv are completed and they have a more complete understanding of the situation.

He noted that Ukraine's actions in the Kursk region do not violate US restrictions on the use of US weapons to strike Russian territory.

Analyst: Ukraine's operation inregion shows falsity of Russia's 'red lines' statements

Kirby mentioned that Ukraine is using it in an area where the US had previously approved the use of American weapons for cross-border strikes. He added that the ultimate goal is to help Ukraine defend itself, and they will wait to hear Ukraine's perspective on the matter.

As Ukrinform reported, on 7 August, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, commenting on the events in the Kursk region, said that Ukraine itself makes decisions on military action.

