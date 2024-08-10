Kuwait Express Sympathy, Solidarity With Brazil Over Plane Crash

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- The of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed on Saturday Kuwait's sympathy and solidarity with Brazil over a plane crash near Sao Paulo that resulted in the demise of 62 passengers. In a statement, the ministry offered on behalf of the State of Kuwait sincere condolences to the of the Brazilian Federation and to the victims' families. (end) nma

