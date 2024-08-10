Kuwait Express Sympathy, Solidarity With Brazil Over Plane Crash
8/10/2024 3:05:20 PM
KUWAIT, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed on Saturday Kuwait's sympathy and solidarity with Brazil over a plane crash near Sao Paulo that resulted in the demise of 62 passengers.
In a statement, the ministry offered on behalf of the State of Kuwait sincere condolences to the government of the Brazilian Federation and to the victims' families. (end)
