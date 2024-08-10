Turkiye Condemns Israeli Occupation Missile Attack On Refuge Gaza School
Date
8/10/2024 3:05:20 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
ANKARA, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Israel has committed a "new crime against humanity" by killing over 100 civilians who had taken refuge in a school in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"This attack demonstrated once again that the Netanyahu government intends to sabotage the negotiations for a permanent ceasefire," a ministry statement said.
"International actors who do not take steps to stop Israel are complicit in Israel's crimes," it added.
Earlier, the Israeli army targeted with missiles the Al-Taba'een School in the Al-Daraj neighborhood housing displaced people, killing at least 100 Palestinians, according to the Government Media Office in Gaza. (end)
asa
MENAFN10082024000071011013ID1108540181
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.