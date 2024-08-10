Turkiye Condemns Israeli Occupation Missile Attack On Refuge Gaza School

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Israel has committed a "new crime against humanity" by killing over 100 civilians who had taken refuge in a school in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, the Turkish Foreign said on Saturday.

"This attack demonstrated once again that the Netanyahu intends to sabotage the negotiations for a permanent ceasefire," a ministry statement said.

"International actors who do not take steps to stop Israel are complicit in Israel's crimes," it added.

Earlier, the Israeli targeted with missiles the Al-Taba'een School in the Al-Daraj neighborhood housing displaced people, killing at least 100 Palestinians, according to the Government Media Office in Gaza. (end)

