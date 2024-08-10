GCC Chief Deplores Israeli Occupation Targeting Of Gaza School

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Al-Budaiwi condemned Saturday, in the strongest terms, the new crime committed by Israeli against al-Tabin school, east of Gaza, that killed and wounded hundreds of people.

In a news statement, al-Budaiwi said the violent and continued launched by Israeli occupation against Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories are a crime of war.

Dangerous and criminal approach of Israeli occupation constitutes a blatant violation of international laws and agreements, and does not respect humanitarian, ethical and legal values, he noted.

He called on the international community to assume its responsibility and take an immediate and series action to reach a ceasefire and stop dangerous Israeli military occupations as well as hold the perpetrators accountable, it noted. (end)

