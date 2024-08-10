Isa Restrepo Unveils Iwomen: A Revolutionary Networking App Empowering Latina Women

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The main goal of IWomen is to boost networking among latinas and keep this community connected through events, knowledge, and relevant information.

- Isa Restrepo, Founder of IWomen App. MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned Colombian journalist and entrepreneur Isabel Restrepo is introducing her new and ambitious project: IWomen, an innovative app designed to transform the way Hispanic women network.The official launch of the IWomen app will be held on Thursday, September 5, at the prestigious Eichholtz Gallery, located in the heart of the Design District in Miami, Florida. The event will begin at 6:00 p.m., marking the start of a new era in female networking.IWomen is an app created to facilitate interaction and connections among Latin American women living in the United States and other parts of the world with mutual interests and goals. Targeted at professionals, entrepreneurs, and businesswomen, this platform promotes the personal and professional growth of its members by bringing together women in a diverse and enriching space."The main goal of IWomen is to boost networking among Latin American women and keep this community connected through events, knowledge, and relevant information," says Isabel.Some key objectives of the app include fostering connections and facilitating the creation of a powerful networking platform among women, enabling connections with professionals in the same sector, and creating new development and collaboration opportunities.Additionally, it aims to establish a solid support network to promote the growth and expansion of women-led businesses. IWomen offers several innovative features to enrich the user experience, including the IWomen Global Store: a space for e-commerce businesses to have a window of access that provides greater growth and sales for companies.The Events section shares detailed information about activities the group participates in, inspiring women to connect and actively participate in the community. Women with Purpose: a section that highlights inspiring stories of women who have achieved their goals, providing motivation and valuable lessons for other women, and IWomen Academy: a community to grow, learn, and undertake, offering courses taught by prominent professionals in various fields.Isa Restrepo and her team invite all Hispanic women to join IWomen and be part of this modern, vibrant, and dynamic community that promises to transform female networking. With IWomen, the future of networking for women is here.About Isa Restrepo:Social communicator and journalist, audiovisual host, speaker, content creator, and founder and director of Isabel Restrepo Media Group and the advertising agency So Marketing Agency. Isa is Colombian and has lived in the United States for 17 years.She studied social communication at La Sabana University in Colombia, life coaching at the University of Miami, and digital marketing at Harvard University.She has 10 years of experience in media as a host, creative, and producer. Her career and dedication have earned her a name in Miami and opened doors for her to interview prominent figures. Through the digital content platform, IWomen, Isa, along with her team, has successfully delivered current and valuable information to her audience, allowing for its rapid growth.Similarly, the advertising agency has been positioning itself and successfully building brands and taking digital projects to the next level. As a television host, Isa moderated programs such as Vida Plena, Atrévete con Isa, and Por Culpa de Eva on the EVTV network for five years, all focused on leaving a message of inspiration and growth for her audience.She ventured into podcasting in 2022, hosting the program Sonríe, Sí se Puede, where she interviewed notable personalities from the world of coaching, motivation, wellness, and personal growth, who shared messages of improvement and easy application in daily life.In 2013, she studied coaching at the University of Miami, knowledge that has served her well both personally and in offering mentorship through her project "A Una Milla del Éxito," focused on improving the productivity of her clients.Her personal experiences have been captured in two publications: El Poder de la Manzana and Es Tiempo de BriYar.

