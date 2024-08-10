BSF 'Pushes Back' Bangladeshi Nationals Trying To Enter India

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Aug 10 (IANS) A group of Bangladeshi people tried to enter through the international border along Assam's Dhubri district, an official said on Saturday, adding the vigilant BSF troopers pushed them back to their own territory, foiling an infiltration attempt.

According to an official, a group of seven persons on Saturday morning crossed the international border and "almost" reached the India-Bangladesh boundary fencing at Bhogdanga village in Dhubri district.

"A group of seven people almost reached the Indian side near Bhogdanga village. The BSF present on duty pushed them back through mutual understanding. The group then turned back and returned to Bangladesh territory," the official added.

"Bhogdanga and Faushkarkuti villages are located in strategic locations along the India-Bangladesh border. These villages are surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides.

The official mentioned that the group of Bangladeshi nationals came from Nageshwari Upazila in the Kurigram district in the neighbouring country.

The situation is under control and the security arrangements have been beefed up, the official further said.

Earlier on Friday, in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) stopped infiltration attempts along the India-Bangladesh border.

According to a spokesperson of the border guarding force, BSF troopers "successfully addressed a significant and different kind of challenge at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Cooch Behar with around 1,000 Bangladeshi nationals, approaching the international border, seeking refuge in India".

The official said that the BSF quickly contacted the BGB to retrieve these citizens of Bangladesh, making sure that the matter was handled without inciting more hostilities.

Security has been tightened along India-Bangladesh border following the recent developments in the neighbouring nation, including unrest and violent protests leading to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina from her prime ministerial position.

Various central and state security agencies, including the BSF, Coast Guard and coastal police, have increased the intensity of patrolling at the marine borders with Bangladesh in the Sunderbans area as well, scattered over West Bengal's North 24 Paragans and South 24 Parganas districts, as these are the most vulnerable points for illegal immigration in wake of the ongoing crisis in the neighbouring country.