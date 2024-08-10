Abhinav Bindra Continues To Make India Proud, Receives Olympic Order At IOC Session

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Aug 10 (IANS) India's first individual Olympic medalist Abhinav Bindra was awarded the prestigious Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the 142nd IOC Session in Paris on Saturday.

“This recognition is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the spirit of perseverance and dedication that sports instil in us all. I am deeply honoured to be recognized by the IOC, and I dedicate this to all the and sports enthusiasts who strive to uphold the Olympic ideals,” said Bindra at the event.

The Olympic Order is the highest honour bestowed by the IOC, recognizing individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the Olympic Movement.

Bindra's journey to this remarkable achievement is marked by numerous accolades and contributions both on and off the field. As an athlete, he became the first Indian to win an individual Olympic Gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games in the Men's 10m Air rifle event, and he holds the distinction of being the first Indian to win a World Championship Gold in Air Rifle Shooting.

Over his two-decade-long career, Bindra won over 150 individual medals, earning recognition as one of India's greatest sports icons. His exceptional service to the sport was further acknowledged when he was awarded the Blue Cross in 2018, the highest honour by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

In addition to his achievements in sports, Bindra has made significant contributions to sports governance. During this IOC Session, Bindra was elected as the 2nd vice-chair of the IOC Athlete Commission and Education Commission.

Post-retirement, Bindra founded the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust (ABFT), a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting grassroots athletes in India through cutting-edge sports science technology.

This recognition highlights Bindra's enduring legacy in the world of sports and his continued efforts to promote the values of Olympism globally.