Paris Olympics: Indian Golfers Aditi, Diksha Miss Medals As Campaign Ends On Indifferent Note

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Aug 10 (IANS) From being tied at the 14th spot at the end of Round 2, the two Indian golfers bid farewell to Le National course as Aditi Ashok finished tied at the 29th spot and Diksha Dagar slipped down to 49th spot at the end of the fourth and final round.

Aditi had her best day so far at the course and finished with a score of four under par 68, which brought her total down to plus two. On day four, Aditi dug herself out of the hole she found herself on Day 3 and ended the day with seven eagles and only three bogeys which brought her up from the 40th spot to the 29th placed finish. She had a final score of 290 over four rounds.

The 26-year-old finished fourth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and will surely be disappointed with her outing at the Paris Olympics.

On the other hand, the 2021 Deaflympics gold medallist, Diksha Dagar only fell further down the pecking order as she finished the round with a six over par 78 to her name which brought her score to 14 over 301, following the conclusion of the tournament.

A triple bogey in the second hole and a double bogey in the third was enough to see her slump down the rankings. The 23-year-old went on to score back-to-back bogeys in the 10th and 11th holes and only had one eagle to her name across the 18 holes.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko secured the gold medal with a score of 10-under-par 278, followed by Germany's Esther Henseleit who won the silver medal after finishing with a score of minus eight and China's Xiyu Janet Lin won the bronze medal after scoring minus seven through the course of the competition.