Road Closure - Marlboro

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Route 9 in Marlboro is down to one lane in the area of Hogback Mountain due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Kaylie CadoretteEmergency Communications Dispatcher IVermont State Police1330 Westminster Heights RoadWestminster,VT 05158802-722-4600802-722-4690-FAX