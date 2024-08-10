6Th Annual International EFT Tapping Month August 1 31, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The International EFT Tapping Month logo featuring Bazzu from World of Bazzu.

This year marks the 6th Annual World/International EFT Tapping Month, every August.

- Lee UeharaNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This August marks the world's 6th Annual International EFT Tapping Month, organizers said. EFT Tapping , a simple healing modality like acupuncture but without the needles, is growing in popularity because of its effectiveness in addressing anxiety, stress, and some physical pain.“Ever felt angry, frustrated, sad, disappointed, socially anxious, unhappy, less-than, and any other emotion or feeling that keeps you up at night and over-thinking things? Well, EFT Tapping is yet another modality to help people,” founder of the ITM movement and EFT Tapping practitioner Lee Uehara said.“We are thrilled to continue to promote awareness about EFT Tapping and offer completely free resources from certified practitioners-across the globe.”In past years, EFT Tapping experts and practitioners have contributed 31 days of 100%-free resources on ITM's website for anyone to read, learn and share more about EFT Tapping. Items include videos of Tap-Alongs with EFT experts in various areas, Uehara said. Other offerings have included worksheets, PDFs of tapping guides, MP3 audio files for listening, links to videos, and information about events online.“NEW THIS YEAR, we're excited to announce that ITM 2024 will include a more light-hearted approach with fun illustrations with a cuddly bear-creature named BazzuTM from World of BazzuTM. Also, fun printable activity sheets with puzzles and coloring pages will be offered,” Uehara said.“We'll cover common life situations that everyone experiences to show that EFT Tapping can be used for even the simplest of aggravations.”Each day, a common life situation will be shared-such as losing one's phone or saying something awkward in a meeting-via ITM's Instagram account on the website. From there, folks can use EFT Tapping if they wish to help release their emotions and feel calmer almost immediately.If you or someone you know would like to submit a common life situation that's bothersome, please email: ....No email or contact information is required for ITM's daily EFT Tapping topics. However, some of the printables are available to ITM's newsletter subscribers.Please note: We must take responsibility for our actions at all times. Thus, if people feel the need to consult with their medical and health professionals first, please do so. The contents of this website is shared purely for information only.EFT (Emotional Freedom Techniques) Tapping is an alternative healing modality like acupuncture but without the needles. It was founded in the 1990s by Gary Craig, who used protocols developed earlier by Dr. Roger Callahan. EFT Tapping is used globally by millions of people.For more information: . For Social Media: @tappingmonth and @worldofbazzu across all channels. Please use the hashtag: #tappingmonth.###

