Paris Olympics: I Believe That Your Life Is Very Inspiring, Says PM Modi To Aman Sehrawat

Paris, Aug 10 (IANS) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Aman Sehrawat for clinching the bronze medal in men's freestyle 57 kg wrestling event at the 2024 Paris Olympics and believes his life story, of overcoming the death of his parents to standing on the podium, is a very inspiring one.

On Friday evening, Sehrawat, who trains and resides at New Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium, defeated Puerto Rico's Darian Toi Cruz 13-5 to win the bronze medal at the Champ-de-Mars Arena. It meant India got its first wrestling medal of the Paris Olympics and sixth overall of the ongoing quadrennial event.

“Aman, many congratulations to you and many blessings for your bright future. You have united and filled the hearts of the whole country as per the meaning of your name. There are very few players for whom Chhatrasal Stadium is their home, and you have made it your home and made yourself happy.”

“I believe that your life is very inspiring for the people of the country. First of all, you are the youngest athlete who has won a medal like this (in the Olympics). You are the youngest athlete, and you have such a long life ahead. I believe that you will fill the country with happiness,” said Modi to Sehrawat in a telephone conversation.

In reply, Sehrawat thanked the Prime Minister for his wishes and promised to win a gold medal in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. "This is all due to the support of my countrymen and your hard work, as well as of the efforts and facilities by SAI and TOPS. When I came to the 'akhara' (stadium), I thought of it as my home. In 2028, I will win a gold medal in the Olympics and will do my best to do so."

To this, PM Modi replied,“I have complete faith in you, that you are going to be successful. You have struggled a lot in your life. Even after losing your parents, you have surged ahead in your life. Leave aside the gold, silver and bronze medals.”

“You have given the country a lot already and they are taking your name with pride. Aman, you have made the country proud, and your life will be a great inspiration for the young people of the country."

Sehrawat also bagged India's eighth wrestling medal at the Olympics following in the footsteps of KD Jadhav (bronze 1952), Sushil Kumar (bronze 2008 and silver 2012), Yogeshwar Dutt (bronze 2012), Sakshi Malik (bronze 2016), Bajrang Punia (bronze 2021) and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver Tokyo 2020).