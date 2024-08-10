Inside Princess Diana's $500K Legacy THIS Is How Much Princess Kate And Meghan Markle Own

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Princess Diana's jewelry collection has become a symbol of enduring legacy and love within the royal family. In a poignant letter, Diana expressed her wish for her treasured pieces to be passed down to her sons, William and Harry, with a special hope that their wives would one day appreciate them. The heartfelt note read:“I would like you to allocate all my jewellery to the share to be held by my sons so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it. I leave the exact division of the jewellery to your discretion.”

Since Diana's tragic passing in 1997, her jewelry collection has remained a powerful symbol of her legacy. Among the pieces now worn by Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wife, is the striking aquamarine ring that Diana famously wore. Meghan first donned this ring at her wedding reception, a touching tribute to Prince Harry's late mother.

According to The Express, the pieces in Meghan Markle's jewellery box that belonged to the late Princess Diana range from £5,000 to £140,000.

In addition to the iconic sapphire engagement ring once worn by both Diana and Kate Middleton-the only two Princesses of Wales to have worn it-the diamonds featured in Meghan Markle's engagement ring, which also belonged to Diana.

Experts at Steven Stone have valued Princess Diana's jewelry collection at an impressive $508,900 .

Princess Diana's iconic sapphire engagement ring, which now belongs to Kate Middleton, was initially given to Prince Harry after Diana's death. However, Harry is said to have offered it to William for his proposal to Kate.

Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring

Meghan Markle's engagement ring also honors Princess Diana. It features a central diamond from Botswana, flanked by two smaller stones from Diana's personal collection, reflecting Harry's desire to keep his mother's memory close.

Lover's Knot Tiara

Kate Middleton has embraced Diana's style by wearing the Lover's Knot tiara , a favorite of the late Princess. Known as the Cambridge Lover's Knot, this tiara is a standout piece in the royal collection.

Both Diana and Kate share a love for pearls. Diana's Nigel Milne-designed pearl bracelet has been seen on Kate, notably during her 2017 trip to Berlin.

Sapphire and Diamond Earrings

Kate has modernized Diana's sapphire and diamond earrings, opting for a single sapphire drop instead of the original double drop.

Meghan Markle wore Diana's aquamarine ring at her wedding reception. Diana had worn it to an auction in 1997, a gift from friend Lucia Flecha de Lima.

Gold Bracelet

Meghan was also spotted wearing Diana's gold bracelet during the 2018 Australian tour. Luxury expert Maxwell Stone values this piece, featuring cabochon sapphires, at around $31,690.

During her visit to Boston for the Earthshot Prize, the Princess of Wales wore a green Solace London dress with an emerald choker, a favorite piece of Princess Diana . Diana, who wore it frequently between 1981 and 1996, famously used it as a headband during a 1985 royal tour after it accidentally got stuck there during a fitting.