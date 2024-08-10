Actor Amit Bhardwaj Reveals He Worked As A Dubbing Artiste For 8 Years

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actor Amit Bhardwaj, who plays Mewa in the television show 'Bheema', has shared that worked as a dubbing artiste for eight years.

Amit, who hails from Gaya district in Bihar, also shared that he waited for 16 years to play a lead role.

“I spent about eight years as a dubbing artiste, starting with 'Chakravyuh' in which I dubbed for a coach. I also worked in numerous Hindi and South Indian films, which helped me refine my skills and broaden my experience,” the actor said.

“This is the first time in 16 years of my career that I have bagged a prominent role (Mewa). Earlier, I would audition for bigger roles but only end up with smaller parts. My career started in 2008 with a cameo in 'Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo'. Despite the challenges, including a stint as an assistant director to sustain myself, I never gave up. I am deeply grateful to the production house and channel for believing in me and helping me realise this dream,” he added.

He also walked down the memory lane, and reminisced about the days spent in his native town.

“I cherish the evenings spent in Bodh Gaya seeking blessings and peace. I also love the traditional Bihari cuisine -- Aloo ke parathe, sattu ke parathe, litti-chokha, and Champaran chicken curry are close to my heart. I could live on these dishes forever. My time in Patna with Nirman Kalamanch and Hajju Musical Theatre also holds many fond memories,” the actor said.

'Bheema' set in the '80s portrays the life of a young girl by the same name coming from an underprivileged background. The show highlights her struggles for equal rights.

'Bheema' premiered on &TV on August 6.