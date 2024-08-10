Azerbaijan Reveals Growth In Average Monthly Salary Of Employees In Baku
Date
8/10/2024 10:09:41 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The average monthly salary of employees in Baku grew from
January through May 2024, Azernews reports, citing
source in the Baku City Statistics Department told.
Data from the source shows that this figure amounted to 1,272
manat ($748), up 8.3 percent compared to the first five months of
2023.
To note, the average monthly nominal salary of employees in
Azerbaijan from January through May 2024 increased by 9.4 percent
compared to the same period last year and amounted to 1,003 manat
($590).
