Azerbaijan Reveals Growth In Average Monthly Salary Of Employees In Baku

8/10/2024 10:09:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The average monthly salary of employees in Baku grew from January through May 2024, Azernews reports, citing source in the Baku City Statistics Department told.

Data from the source shows that this figure amounted to 1,272 manat ($748), up 8.3 percent compared to the first five months of 2023.

To note, the average monthly nominal salary of employees in Azerbaijan from January through May 2024 increased by 9.4 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to 1,003 manat ($590).

AzerNews

