WEEX To Participate In FORESIGHT 2024 Hong Kong Summit On August 11 As A Leading CEX Sponsor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HONG KONG, Aug. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The much-anticipated third FORESIGHT HK Summit is set to unfold on August 11-12, 2024, in Hong Kong, the new epicenter of Asian Web3. This distinguished summit, co-hosted by Foresight News, Foresight Ventures, and The Block, proudly features WEEX Exchange as one of its key sponsors. WEEX will join forces with other Web3 leaders, top VC investors, distinguished project representatives, along with regulators and traditional institution representatives, to discuss the emerging chapter of Web3 in Asia and globally.







Launched in 2022, FORESIGHT HK aims to bridge Eastern and Western Web3 cultures, serving as a platform for global Web3 innovators to exchange ideas and inspire innovation. This year's summit will explore trending topics such as Layer2, Mass Adoption, Modularization, Restaking, the Bitcoin ecosystem, and AI + Crypto. Participants will provide unique insights and professional experiences to promote the healthy and compliant development of the Web3 industry and digital asset trading markets in Asia and worldwide.

As a rapidly emerging star in the CEX arena, WEEX Exchange is rooted in Asia and expanding its global strategic footprint. The exchange has attracted over 3 million users from more than 30 countries and regions, securing financial licenses from the U.S., Canada MSB, and SVGFSA. WEEX is committed to global deployment and local compliance operations. Furthermore, WEEX supports one of the largest selections of contract trading pairs, with nearly 400 pairs listed, ranking in the top ten on CMC for derivative trading pairs.





As a prominent CEX sponsor of this year's FORESIGHT HK Summit, WEEX looks forward to engaging with Web3 peers and industry elites. Discussions will focus on the opportunities and challenges of the Crypto ETF era, regulatory frameworks under compliance, and new trends in global Web3 investments. WEEX aims to seek Launchpool and listing collaborations with outstanding projects and strengthen its ecosystem and community through its platform token, WXT .

During the summit, WEEX will have the opportunity to interact directly with its users, listen to their feedback, and enhance trust. WEEX has also prepared gold notes, gold bars, and exclusive merchandise for attendees. We look forward to meeting everyone at our booth. For more information about the FORESIGHT 2024 HK Summit, please visit .

(P.S.: The official ticket price for the summit is 0.07 ETH / 268 USDT. Users and partners invited by WEEX can attend for free.)



About WEEX

Established in 2018, WEEX has quickly positioned itself as a premier cryptocurrency exchange, celebrated for its robust security measures and user-focused platform. Holding licenses from both US and Canadian MSBs, WEEX offers a highly regulated trading environment, featuring over 300 spot trading pairs and 380 futures trading pairs, with more than 10 new pairs introduced daily. The recent launch of the WEEX platform token, WXT, provides users a 30% discount on futures trading fees, exclusive access to VIP events, and a role in platform governance through the WEEX Launchpool.

WEEX's commitment to user security is evident through its use of cutting-edge protocols such as multi-signature wallets and cold storage solutions. Additionally, the newly introduced WEEX Copy Trading Pro allows users to automatically mirror the trades of expert traders, enhancing the trading experience for both beginners and seasoned investors. This combination of innovative features and unwavering dedication to user satisfaction positions WEEX as a leading contender in the cryptocurrency market.

