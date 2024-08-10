Why Didn't BJP Give Maratha Quotas, Questions Raj Thackeray

(MENAFN- IANS) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra), Aug 10 (IANS) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray has sought to know why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in power at the Centre for 10 years, failed to give the Maratha reservation so far, here on Saturday.

Speaking to persons in his characteristic no-holds-barred style, the MNS Chief also accused Nationalist Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray of instigating the quotas' stir and attempting to foment caste riots in the state, while avoiding mention of the ruling MahaYuti alliance leaders.

"It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said that he entered politics holding the finger of Sharad Pawar. He was in the majority at the Centre for 10 years. So why did not give the quotas? Uddhav Thackeray was also (an ally) at the Centre and state for five years, why did not insist on the Maratha reservation," Raj Thackeray demanded.

Sharpening his attacks, he warned that Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray were trying to ignite riots in Marathwada before the upcoming Assembly elections.

Referring to the recent statement by the NCP (SP) supremo that 'Maharashtra could become a Manipur', the MNS Chief alleged that Sharad Pawar's politics created hatred between castes ever since he founded the (undivided) NCP (in 1999).

"However, Ajit Pawar never indulges in caste politics or incites hatred among communities... Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are trying to spark riots before the (October) Assembly elections," Raj Thackeray said.

Referring to the row over his comments in Solapur earlier this week, the MNS Chief added that they were twisted out of context by certain vested elements and some journalists also fell prey to it.

"The MNS stand has been clear right from the inception in 2006 -- Maharashtra does not need reservations and quotas must be given only on economic criteria. There are enough employment and education opportunities available, if we ensure that the Marathi boys-girls get them, there will be no need for reservations... Caste reservations are used for politics," he declared.

Citing examples, he added that there were so many top educational institutions in Maharashtra and many of the 'education emperors' were from the Maratha community, but millions of children from their community were still deprived of education.

"Similarly, lakhs of auto-rickshaw and taxi licences have been issued across Maharashtra to people from other states, but there is no awareness among the Marathi youth who could have got the same licences and work."

"Shouldn't Sharad Pawar take the stand that there should be no caste politics in Maharashtra? On the contrary, he and Uddhav Thackeray are contributing to it and using Manoj Jarange-Patil's agitation for their political aims... The people of the state must not follow or support such dirty politics, or we can't even imagine what will happen to the state in future," cautioned Raj Thackeray.

To a query, the MNS Chief said that if Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray believe that they got a large number of votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on their own merits, they are mistaken as the vote was against PM Modi and Amit Shah.

"Whether the Muslims or Dalits voted against BJP in Maharashtra or across India, it happened due to a narrative that the Constitution would be changed... All the parties including BJP, are using quota politics, but the caste poison spread by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray post-Lok Sabha polls is horrible. Now, they are trying to play similar tricks in the Assembly polls," claimed Raj Thackeray.