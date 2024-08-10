Two Children Among Eight Dead In Uganda Rubbish Dump Collapse

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Kampala: Eight people including two children were killed when a landfill in the Ugandan capital Kampala collapsed on Saturday, the city authority said.

Local said homes, people and animals were engulfed in the landslide at the garbage dump in Kiteezi, a district in the north of Kampala, after heavy rainfall.

"On a very sad note eight people have so far been found dead, six adults and two children," the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), which operates the site, said in a statement.

The KCCA said 14 people had been rescued and taken to hospital. It did not disclose their condition.

"The rescue operation is still ongoing and we shall share updates as they come in," it added.