Yermak And Deputy Advisor To PM Of India Discussed Situation At Frontline And Implementation Of Peace Formula
8/10/2024 9:17:21 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak met with Deputy National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Pavan Kapoor.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Office of the President .
During the meeting, Yermak told Kapoor about the situation at the front and the shelling of civilian infrastructure, in particular about the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka.
The head of the President's Office stressed the importance of restoring a just peace for Ukraine and India's participation in this process.
He expressed hope that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be able to make efforts to do so.
As Ukrinform reported, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to visit Ukraine in August for the first time since the war.
Photo: OP
