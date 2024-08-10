عربي


To His Excellency Mr. Daniel Noboa Azín, President Of The Republic Of Ecuador


8/10/2024

10 August 2024

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Ecuador-Independence Day.

I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Ecuador will further expand, and our cooperation in multilateral institutions will continue in the future.

On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you and wish your people everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 7 August 2024






