To His Excellency Mr. Daniel Noboa Azín, President Of The Republic Of Ecuador

To His Excellency Mr. Daniel Noboa Azín, President Of The Republic Of Ecuador
Date
8/10/2024 9:15:48 AM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
AZERBAIJAN, August 10 - 10 August 2024, 11:03
Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Ecuador-Independence Day.
I believe that the relations between Azerbaijan and Ecuador will further expand, and our cooperation in multilateral institutions will continue in the future.
On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you and wish your people everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 7 August 2024
MENAFN10082024003118003196ID1108539879
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.