First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Alfonso Dominguez On Olympic Silver
Date
8/10/2024 9:15:48 AM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
AZERBAIJAN, August 10 - 10 August 2024, 10:00
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram account celebrating Alfonso Dominguez's Olympic silver medal.
The post reads: "I sincerely congratulate the boxer and silver medalist, Alfonso Dominguez! I wish our athlete, who represented Azerbaijan with honor at the Paris Summer Olympic Games, strength, vitality, new victories, and continued success!”
MENAFN10082024003118003196ID1108539878
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.