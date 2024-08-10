عربي


First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Alfonso Dominguez On Olympic Silver


8/10/2024 9:15:48 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AZERBAIJAN, August 10 - 10 August 2024, 10:00

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram account celebrating Alfonso Dominguez's Olympic silver medal.

The post reads: "I sincerely congratulate the boxer and silver medalist, Alfonso Dominguez! I wish our athlete, who represented Azerbaijan with honor at the Paris Summer Olympic Games, strength, vitality, new victories, and continued success!”

