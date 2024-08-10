Sub-Jr Men Academy Hockey: Army Boys Sports Company, R.K Roy Academy In Final

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) R.K Roy Hockey Academy and Boys Sports Company advanced to the final after victories against Har Hockey Academy and Ghumanhera Riser's Academy in their respective games of the Men's category on the seventh day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2024 Zone A & B here on Saturday.

The R K Roy Hockey Academy defeated Har Hockey Academy 3-0 in the first Men's semifinal. Amit Bhengra (45'), Sukuvan Bhengra (48'), and captain Vinay Kumar (59') found the back of the net for R.K Roy Academy to confirm their berth in the final.

The Army Boys Sports Company won the second Men's semifinal against Ghumanhera Riser's Academy by 3-1.

The Ghumanhera Riser's Academy took the lead through Siddharth (27') but goals by Kolnati Venkateswara Rao (29') and Arjun (45', 56') turned the tie in the Army Boys Sports Company's favour.

Earlier, Army Boys Sports Company defeated Namdhari XI 4-2 to clinch their semifinal berth in the men's category. Army Boys Sports Company took the lead through Prasnt Aind (5') and Arjun (13', 27') but Namdhari XI equalised courtesy of goals from Vikram (19') and Harsh (24'). It was Arjun and Raman (33') who scored to turn the game in Army Boys Sports Company's favour.

Meanwhile, Har Hockey Academy and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy advanced to the Final after victories against R K Roy Hockey Academy and Anantapur Sports Academy in their respective games of the women's category on the sixth day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub-junior Men Academy Championship 2024 Zone A & B in New Delhi.