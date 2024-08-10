Ethos Cannabis Begins Adult-Use Cannabis Sales In Ohio

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading multistate operator to meet consumer demand for premium cannabis products with brands: Natural Selections, Eleven, Headliners, and Meigs County

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos Cannabis , a leading multistate operator with a footprint across Massachusetts, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, today announced the commencement of adult-use cannabis sales at its dispensary in Lebanon, Ohio. Ethos Cannabis joins more than 100 dispensaries in Ohio now offering adult-use cannabis sales. The company's Lebanon store leads the charge as the first Ethos location in the state to transition to the adult-use market, with more to follow including a New Lexington store slated to open mid-to-late October, offering both medical and adult-use cannabis sales, and a third location in January 2025.



This milestone comes as Ohio's cannabis market continues to grow, with projections indicating that the state could become one of the largest cannabis markets in the Midwest. Ohio's legal cannabis sales are expected to reach $1.6 billion annually by 2026, with the adult-use market accounting for approximately $1.3 billion of that total.

"This is a significant step forward for Ethos Cannabis and for the state of Ohio. Our entry into Ohio's adult-use market not only adds to our portfolio but also aligns perfectly with our core mission. We're committed to ensuring cannabis has an appropriate, beneficial place in society, and this expansion allows us to further that goal,” said Gibran Washington, CEO of Ethos Cannabis.“By providing informed access to high-quality cannabis products, we're empowering more individuals to explore the potential benefits of cannabis for their well-being and quality of life.”

Julie Power, VP of Retail at Ethos Cannabis, elaborated on the company's preparedness and said: "We've been meticulously preparing for this transition to adult-use sales, ensuring that every aspect of our operation is optimized to meet the anticipated surge in demand. Our team has undergone extensive training to serve both our loyal medical patients and new adult-use customers with equal dedication and expertise. Being one of the few dispensaries within a 15-mile radius of our Lebanon location puts us in a unique position of responsibility. We're not just selling products; we're educating a community and shaping the perception of cannabis in this region. Our inventory has been carefully curated to offer a diverse range of products that cater to various needs and preferences."

Ethos Cannabis Ohio locations feature a wide selection of premium products from its top brands, including Meigs County. Customers can expect a variety of offerings, including flower, edibles, concentrates, and topicals, all carefully curated to meet the diverse needs and preferences of the community.

Beyond offering high-quality products, Ethos Cannabis remains dedicated to advancing the scientific understanding of cannabis. Through its partnership with Thomas Jefferson University, the company provides products and education backed by rigorous scientific research. This collaboration allows Ethos to deliver innovative, research-based products and educate customers on the therapeutic potential of cannabis, further establishing its role as a leader in the health and wellness market.

About Ethos Cannabis:

Ethos Cannabis is a multi-state operator with operations in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Ohio. Ethos also boasts five brands in its portfolio, Natural Selections (MA & PA), Eleven (MA & PA), Headliners (MA), and Meigs County (OH). Ethos is a leading vertically integrated, retail-focused platform in the Mid-Atlantic, East Coast, and Midwest markets of the U.S. This platform serves mainstream consumers while expanding the health and wellness market through relationships with Thomas Jefferson University and other academic medical institutions and strategic partnerships. Ethos is dedicated to helping individuals feel and live better through their experiences with cannabis. For more information on Ethos, visit .

