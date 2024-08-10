عربي


JERICHO ROAD CLOSURE- SKUNK HOLLOW


8/10/2024 8:31:18 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston VSP Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Please be advised of roadway closure on Skunk Hollow rd / Tyler Place in Jericho VT. Roadways are closed due to down trees and wires.

Specific details on roadway damages are not yet available and will be provided by Williston VSP when available.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.



Rebecca Stark

Emergency Communications Dispatcher Trainee

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

